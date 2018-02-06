LIVE: Improving Your Wine Knowledge With Killavey of Newport Vineyards

If you want to expand your wine knowledge, Newport Vineyards ' sommelier Kevin Killavey, says tasting other wines that you wouldn’t normally drink is a great way to start learning.

Killavey has been in the wine industry for three years and has a level three Wine and Spirit Education Trust certification. Currently, he’s studying to become a master of wine.

Killavey says don’t be afraid to ask a lot of questions while at tastings, wineries and in restaurants and don't prejudge a wine before trying it.

Learning to store wine properly is important as well, he suggests treating wine like a living thing.

Killavey also talked about several upcoming events at Newport Vineyards including the WINEterfest weekend and a fundraising dinner event for Puerto Rico.

