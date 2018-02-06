Welcome! Login | Register

LIVE: Humor & Celebrity Spots Win Super Bowl Ads For 2018

Tuesday, February 06, 2018

Dante Bellini

Dante Bellini, Executive Vice President at RDW Group says companies used a lot of humor in their 2018 Super Bowl advertisements, and viewers saw many celebrity endorsers.

“You saw funny ads and you saw inspirational style anthem ads,” Bellini says, “I think a lot of that had to do with the fact that people are just so fatigued with the big issues, the issues that are out there every day that are out there dividing us.”

He explained that advertisements were expensive this year, costing about $5 million per 30 seconds of airtime. 

Bellini says he thought a good use of that amount of money and airtime were E*Trade’s “This Is Getting Old” spot, M&M’s ad with Danny DeVito, Amazon’s Alexa losing her voice, and the Tide series featuring David Harbour.

He says not only did those commercials resonate with people, but viewers liked them and they were brand recognizable.

 

