LIVE: How To Train Your Robot; Littman Talks About the Future of Machine Programing
Saturday, July 15, 2017
Instead of programing robots using computer code, Littman is currently working on the concept of teaching robots, much like you would train a pet.
At HCRI, Littman says they are working on programs that will make the machine change it’s behavior based on a positive and negative reward system.
Littman predicts first round of “teachable” robots and machines will be very simple. He explains scientist will continue to learn how to make people’s lives better through technology and the technology will continue to get better.
Littman works in reinforcement learning at HCRI and has experience in machine learning, computer networking, game theory and computer solving of analogy problems. He is a computer science professor at Brown University.
