Krystal Noiseux, Education and Outreach Manager at Rhode Island Resource Recovery , says thinking ahead and planning is a big part of reducing waste. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), on average, Americans produce 25 percent more trash in the period between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve.

She says to try to practice the four “Rs” (reduce, reuse, recycle and rot, or composting) during the holidays.

To reduce the amount of packaging, she says try buying in bulk, choose items with less packaging, switch to reusable items, and think about giving the gift of experiences rather than stuff.

Find more information on which holiday items are recyclable and how to dispose of items here.

