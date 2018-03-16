LIVE: House Finance Chair Abney Looking at Option of Moving to Biennial State Budget in RI
Friday, March 16, 2018
Abney, who spoke to the pros -- and cons -- of a biennial budget, also spoke to the hearings so far on the Fiscal Year 2019 budget, including the concerns he has heard regarding Governor Gina Raimondo's budget "scoops" -- and how he believes the state will have to take an even harder look at spending in FY20.
On Thursday, House Finance took up budget articles pertaining to the hospital license fee, a hospital rates freeze, a limit on nursing home rates, and more.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- LIVE: The Woman Project Strives To Make Change Through Art
- LIVE: NASA’s Arcand On Using Virtual Reality To Walk Among Stars
- LIVE: RI Latino PAC’s Molina Flynn: Next Steps for DACA & 3,000+ Dreamers in RI
- Wednesday on LIVE: Secretary of State Gorbea, PC Men’s Hockey Coach Leaman & The Taste
- Thursday on LIVE: Nutritionist Mulligan, Art Educator Carpentier, Organizing Expert MacRae
- LIVE: Lawless on Conway’s Hatch Act Violation, Nunberg’s Bizarre Behavior, & Hope Hicks’ Prospects
- LIVE: Tenor, Tomlinson, on Upcoming “Tomorrow’s Stars Today” Concert
- LIVE: Broadway Actor, Ricardo, on Beautiful: A Carole King Musical Tour
- Monday on LIVE: Film Critic Randolph, Soloist Tomlinson & Business Monday
- LIVE: Artistic Director, Kevin Broccoli on Epic Theater’s Edgy Upcoming Season
- Tuesday on LIVE: NASA’s Arcand, PPAC’s Singleton & Lawyer Molina Flynn On Next Steps for DACA
- LIVE: 8 Reasons You Need To Declutter With MacRae of Organizing in RI
- LIVE: TinTown Studio Provides A Space For Art Education & Inspiration
- LIVE: Special Olympics RI’s Powers On Ending Use Of The R-Word
- Monday on LIVE: Vassar’s Prof. Mills, Special Olympics RI’s Powers & Business Monday
- LIVE: How To Survive A Kitchen Renovation With Design Expert Garceau
- LIVE: Author Mills Explores History Of Black Barber Shops In “Cutting Along the Color Line”
- Tuesday on LIVE: Storm Updates All Day, Weather Channel’s Knabb & Naval War College’s Roehrig
- LIVE: Brown University’s Friedman on How Big Data Can Impact Economic Mobility
- LIVE: URI Will Have Game Plan to Avenge St. Joe’s Blowout, Says WRIU’s Kinch Ahead of A-10 Semifinal
- Friday on LIVE: Journalist Crouse, SCLT’s DeVos, & Vintage Pet Rescue
- LIVE: Awareness Is Key Message For Battling Migraine Disease At Brain Week RI
- LIVE: Lincoln Native Peralta Opens Vintage Pet Rescue, A Retirement Home For Dogs
- LIVE: Southside Community Land Trust’s DeVos On Building a Sustainable Local Food System
- LIVE: RI “Teachers Bill of Rights” Proposed by Rep. O’Brien