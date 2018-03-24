LIVE: Hope High School Alums Looking to Raise $5 Million to Restore Auditorium

Hope High School alumnus Tom Aquino joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle in studio where he spoke to the effort to raise $5 million to rehabilitate the crumbling auditorium at the Providence school.

"It all began when we were taking tours at the reunion -- I'd take them on tour and they'd see the horrible conditions it was in, and they were saddened," said Aquino of how the initiative got started -- and had the full backing of the school.

"The school is behind us," said Aquino. I'd like to thank principal John Hunt, the guidance department, the students."

"We'll be writing grants soon, we'll be a 501c3 shortly," said Aquino of the fundraising which he says is in its "infancy" -- but he says he fully expects will be fully able to raise the money needed."



