LIVE: HIV Medication Could Be Breakthrough for Prevention, Says Hourahan

Immunity from HIV transmission could be possible through a revolutionary breakthrough in preventative medicine.

Stephen Hourahan, Executive Director of AIDS Project Rhode Island, joined GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center to explain how the process works.

Research into two approaches of prevention has yielded extremely promising results, with hundreds of HIV-positive individuals not transmitting the disease to their partners during non-protected sexual encounters.

The first is called Undetectable and Untraceable, or U&U. If an HIV-positive individual is on medication and has very low viral levels, he or she cannot pass the disease on to sexual partners. Besides controlling the spread of the disease, Hourahan says this helps to change the stigma attached to HIV and allow individuals to continue to live a full life.

Another form of prevention is PrEP, a once-per-day pill that is up to 99% effective in preventing an individual from contracting HIV. This method is recommended for anyone considered to be at a “high risk” of HIV, including gay men and in particular African-American or Latino gay men. PrEP can be very expensive, however, which has prevented it from becoming more widely used.

Hourahan encourages anyone who is sexually active to get tested for HIV at least once per year and to talk about HIV status with sexual partners. One of the best ways to decrease transmission, he says, is to break down stigmas surrounding HIV and increase education at all levels, from elementary schools to college campuses.

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.