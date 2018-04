LIVE: History of Colonial Cocktails and Spirits with Newsday Food Critic Hirsch

Culinary writer and Newsday food critic Corin Hirsch joined LIVE to talk about the history of ales, beers, wines, cider and spirits in New England.

In her book “Forgotten Drinks of Colonial New England: From Flips & Rattle-Skulls to Switchel & Spruce Beer” Hirsch writes about the culture of drinking in Colonial New England and how alcohol was a prominent part of everyday life.

She says that culture reflected the newly shaping Colonies’ abundance of raw materials like apples, sugar and molasses, wild berries and hops.

If you’re interested in learning more about colonial brews and spirits, Linden Place(lindenplace.org) is hosting Hirsch for lecture and book signing and tasting of historic drinks on Saturday, April 7 at 5:30 pm.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.