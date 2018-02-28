LIVE: Historian Wood On Founding Fathers Adams & Jefferson’s Contentious Friendship

“They differ so much, it’s almost incredible that they became friends,” says the National Humanities Medal recipient, “they differed on their attitudes towards government, towards religion, towards human nature, towards everything you can think of, everything that matters. They were different.”

Wood says we can learn much from the contentious friendship of the two figures whose partnership helped birth a nation, even though their upbringing and politics were wildly different. He also spoke to why Jefferson is widely recognized and honored to this day, much more so than Adams.

Below is a quote from a book talk Woods gives on "Friends Divided: John Adams and Thomas Jefferson:"

"To be an American is not to be someone, but to believe in something. And that something is what Jefferson declared. That’s why we honor Jefferson and not Adams."

Wood has a Salon Series book talk on “Friends Divided” at the Providence Athenaeum Friday, March 16 at 5 p.m.

