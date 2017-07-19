LIVE: Hilton Providence General Manager Discusses New Residence Inn

Socrates Ramirez is the general manager of the Hilton in Providence joins GoLocal LIVE to discuss TPG Group's expansion in Providence (TPG is part of the Procaccianti Companies).

Simone and Raimerez discuss the construction of the Residence Inn that is now being built in downtown Providence.

