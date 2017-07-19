LIVE: Hilton Providence General Manager Discusses New Residence Inn
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Simone and Raimerez discuss the construction of the Residence Inn that is now being built in downtown Providence.
Related Slideshow: 30 Things To Do In Rhode Island Before You Die
There's a ton to do in Rhode Island, but these activities are some of the best.
Make sure you mark each one of your bucket-list and there's no better time to start but now!
#30
Pick Apples at Pippin Orchards
Cranston
Make the most out of the fall season when you pick Pippin Orchards apples.
Bring them home to make apple pie, apple sauce, or enjoy as they are.
#29
Newport St. Patricks Day Parade
Newport
Go take in Irish culture at this annual parade that starts at Newport City Hall and continues through the heart of Newport.
Pipe Bands, marching bands, fife and drum corps, and assorted organizations take part every year.
#28
Newport, Jamestown
Participate in this annual charity event that involves nearly 500 swimmers going 1.7 nautical miles from Newport to Jamestown.
It also serves as Save The Bay’s biggest fundraiser, with funds going towards restoring and protecting the Narragansett Bay region.
Photo courtesy of savebay.org
#27
Ride the Flying Horse Carousel
Watch Hill
Take a ride on this 20-horse carousel. Horses hang by chains from a center frame, making it appear as though they are flying.
It was brought to Watch Hill in 1883 and has been a town staple ever since.
Photo courtesy of [email protected]/ wikipedia
#26
All you can eat at Wright’s Chicken Farm
Harrisville
Make sure you’re starving, because the meal Wright’s Chicken Farm is about to serve you requires plenty of room in your stomach.
Their chicken dinner that comes with rolls, salad, pasta, and fries is simple, but continues to wow guests every day.
#25
Participate in the Pell Bridge Run
Newport, Jamestown
Regardless of whether you’re a runner or a walker, make sure you take part in this one of a kind run once in your life.
The 4 mile course starts in Jamestown, crosses the Pell Bridge, and ends in Newport.
#24
Visit the Norman Bird Sanctuary
Middletown
Stop by this wildlife refuge to see a wide variety of local and migratory birds, take in ocean views, and hike to the top of Hanging Rock.
The sanctuary is home to over 300 acres and seven miles of hiking trails, so bring your binoculars to see what birds await!
Photo courtesy of swampyank/wikipedia
#23
Watch the Biggest College Rivalry Game in RI
Kingston
Friar and Ram pride runs deep in Rhode Island, so head down to one of the country’s best college basketball venues to see URI and Providence College face off.
The games tend to go down to the wire and the atmosphere created by both fan sections make this a must-see sports event.
#22
Listen to the Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams
Newport
Head out to Fort Adams to witness dozens of the world’s top jazz artists play.
It’s not every day that artists as famous as Jamie Cullum, Chris Botti, and Arturo Sandoval perform.
#21
Watch “A Christmas Carol” at Trinity Rep
Providence
Everyone knows Charles Dickens’ tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, and the chance to see a remarkable and always different interpretation at Trinity Rep is a Rhode Island tradition.
Get in the holiday spirit by watching Scrooge fill his heart with the joy and love Christmas brings.
#20
Listen to Buddy Cianci Radio
Providence
Buddy may have lost the 2014 Providence Mayoral race, but you can still hear his thoughts on Rhode Island politics each day.
Whether you’re sitting at work or driving in the car, catch him on WPRO’s 630 AM or 99.7 FM from 3-6 P.M.
#18
Make the East Bay Vineyard Crawl
East Bay
Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or just interested in how the wine-making process unfolds, head on out to any of East Bay’s vineyards.
Sakonnet Vineyard, Newport Vineyards, and Greenvale Vineyards are just a few of the options.
#17
Eat a Saugy at Haven Brothers After Midnight
Providence
It’s midnight and you’re in downtown Providence looking for a bite to eat, but nearly every place is closed. What are you to do? Head to Haven Brothers.
Order a saugy and enjoy every bite of it inside of the portable diner.
#15
Ride or Run the East Bay Bike Path
Barrington
Travel down this 14.5 mile long path that stretches from India Point Park in Providence down to Independence Park in Bristol.
The path connects many towns and provides waterside views nearly the entire way.
#14
Go to the Bristol 4th of July Parade
Bristol
Bring your Fourth of July celebrations right into the heart of Bristol and experience America’s oldest 4th of July parade.
Finding a parking spot will be your biggest challenge, but once you’re there the festivities, food, and music are like nothing you’ve ever seen before.
#13
Watch a Match at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
Newport
Head on down to Newport to see tennis stars play on the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s grass courts.
The Hall of Fame Championships features singles and doubles competition and has been held every year since 1976.
#11
Enjoy a Dark ’n’ Stormy on the lawn at at Castle Hill
Newport
Sip on your cocktail as you overlook the water, numerous sailboats and boats, and land opposite you.
Drinking your Dark ’n’ Stormy at this timeless Newport destination is sure to leave you feeling refreshed every time.
#10
Eat an Italian Sausage on Columbus Day on Federal Hill
Providence
When at Federal Hill’s Columbus Day Festival be sure to grab an Italian sausage.
Savor every bite as you watch live musical entertainment and experience Italian culture.
#9
Down a Clam Cake at Flos
Portsmouth and Middletown
Stop by this famous clam shack that has been around since 1936 for some of the best clam cakes in Rhode Island.
Whether you go with a group of friends or as a family, you’re sure to leave with a full stomach and chomping at the bit to come back for more.
#8
Go to the South County Balloon Festival
Kingston
Hop into one of the many hot air balloons on display at this URI-based festival and urge the pilot to push you high above the trees.
The festival has been going on for 37 straight years and also features a Rhode Island State Barbecue Championship.
#7
Catch a Mount Saint Charles Hockey Game at Adelard Arena
Woonsocket
Experience a high school hockey game of the legendary Coach Bill Belisle, who leads his Mounties at the storied confines of Adelard Arena.
This program has produced two of the three Americans ever selected number one in the NHL Draft and won every state title from 1978 to 2003 - the longest high school sports streak in U.S. history.
#6
Watch a Game at McCoy Stadium
Pawtucket
Head out to the ballpark that is home to the longest game in baseball history and the launching pad to the careers of Fred Lynn, Jim Rice, Dustin Pedroia and dozens of other Boston Red Sox greats.
If you attend near the Fourth of July, make sure to stick around for fireworks after the game.
#5
Walk Along The Cliffwalk
Embark on this recently renovated 3.5 mile path that runs from Bailey’s Beach all the way to First Beach.
As waves crash below you, make sure you look inland towards the ornate architecture of Newport’s many mansions and take in the natural beauty of the shoreline.
#4
Take a WaterFire Gondola Ride
Providence
Experience WaterFire is the most unique Venetian way by riding in a gondola down the Providence River.
Observe the fires up close and personal, bring your own bottle of wine, and craft memories that are sure to last a lifetime.
#3
See a Movie at the Rustic Drive-In
North Smithfield
Call up your friends, pack a picnic, and sit in your car as feature films are projected along giant outdoor screens.
The audio plays right through your radio, so be sure to turn the volume up high as you snack on your candy and popcorn.
#2
Visit Block Island’s Southeast Light
Block Island
Hop aboard the Block Island Ferry, skip the beach, and head right for this historic lighthouse that was first lit in 1875.
Before you check out the nearby Mohegan Bluffs, be sure to head up to the fog signal itself that goes off every 30 seconds and look out as far as your eye can see.
#1
Go to the top of the State House
Providence
Join the small group of people who have had a State House insider bring them up the stairs towards the top of the State House. Along the way make sure you take in the many amazing murals of the Rotunda.
Once you conquer the stairs, you’ll be as high as the marble dome and “Independent Man” sit and take in breathtaking views for miles around.
