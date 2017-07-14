LIVE: Haynes Says Prov Kayak Co. Is Expanding Hours & Offering Guided Tours
Friday, July 14, 2017
Providence Kayak Company, based in Waterplace Park in downtown is a partnership between Haynes, Kristen Stone and Thomas McGinn.
Stone and Thomas are the owners Providence River Boat Company.
Now that they’ve seen business increase, Haynes says they will launch all 12 kayaks and expand hours to five days a week, Thursday through Monday, until Labor Day.
Haynes says as they continue to grown, they’ll look to offer historical guided tours for kayakers.
