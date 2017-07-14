LIVE: Haynes Says Prov Kayak Co. Is Expanding Hours & Offering Guided Tours

Matthew “Marcello” Haynes, co-owner of Providence Kayak Company says people are coming to enjoy the Providence waterfront by kayak from as far away as Ohio and the company has seen steady business since opening in May.

Providence Kayak Company, based in Waterplace Park in downtown is a partnership between Haynes, Kristen Stone and Thomas McGinn.

Stone and Thomas are the owners Providence River Boat Company.

Now that they’ve seen business increase, Haynes says they will launch all 12 kayaks and expand hours to five days a week, Thursday through Monday, until Labor Day.

Haynes says as they continue to grown, they’ll look to offer historical guided tours for kayakers.

