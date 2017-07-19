LIVE: Hartley talks about Rhode Island’s 1904 World Fair Connections

The Hearthside House Museum in Lincoln is paying tribute to the 1904 World’s Fair on July 23 by celebrating it’s Rhode Island connections to the event.

Kathy Hartley, president of non-profit group Friends of Hearthside, says the turn of the century was a very proud time for Rhode Islanders because of their innovations in industry, education and the arts. Rhode Island was recognized at the fair in St. Louis and won several awards for achievements. RI was one of the wealthiest states in America due to the Industrial Revolution.

The Hearthside building served as the design model for the Rhode Island Pavilion at the fair. Hartley says as many as 3,000 visitors a day came through the pavilion at the World's Fair to learn about Rhode Island.

As part of the celebration of the 1904 Wolrd's Fair, there will be educational presentations, music, activities, displays and cultural events at the celebration and tribute to the 1904 World’s Fair at the Hearthside House.

