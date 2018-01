LIVE: Good Food & Community Support Key To Tilly’s Cheesesteaks 1st Year Success

Co-owner of Tilly’s Cheesesteaks , Jonathan Beres, says “Tillys really just wants to focus on serving real food made with quality ingredients and serve it fast.”

Fresh off their one year anniversary, Beres credits that focus and their push of serving local and responsibly sourced food for a successful first year in West Kingston.

“It’s not healthy but it’s clean,” Beres says, “we try to use as many local purveyors as possible.”

When it comes to future plans, Beres says he looks forward to more collaborations with local businesses and possible expansion plans.



