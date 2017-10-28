LIVE: Gemma-Corcelli on Gloria Gemma Foundation’s Year-Round Support

“Cancer doesn’t belong in a month,” says Maria Gemma-Corcelli, executive director the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation.

As October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month wind down, Gemma-Corcelli says the foundation’s services and support systems continue to be at people’s disposal.

“Cancer happens 365 days a year,” Gemma-Corcelli says, “the reality is we’re there every day, every month, to help people going through any kind of cancer.”

Gemma-Corcellia explains the foundation provides over twenty holistic programs designed to help and heal the mind, body and spirit year round, and November is usually their busiest time of year.

Outreach, healthy meal deliveries for those undergoing treatment and their families through “Gloria’s Angles” along with yoga classes and support groups are just a few programs the foundation offers.

The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation is 501 C-3 non-profit organization.



