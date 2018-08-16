LIVE: Gallery Night Providence Makes Art Approachable for All

Gallery Night Providenc e offers the public a unique opportunity to experience local art, artists, and galleries in ways that make the arts accessible to everyone.

Shari Weinberger, the Vice President of Gallery Night Providence and the Gallery Manager at Sprout Coworking, joined GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center to discuss this month's event, which is coming up on Augst 16.

The free event is held on the third Thursday of the month, March to November, and runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Participants have the opportunity to visit several of more than a dozen member galleries during a series of bus tours. In the summer months, walking and bike tours are also available.

With many of the local galleries closing for the month of August, Weinberger said Thursday's tours will be slightly different than usual. Visitors will have a chance to dive deeper into the art featured at a handful of galleries, instead of shorter visits to many.

Weinberger said that Gallery Night offers the public a chance to connect with art in ways they might not have before. For many, art is seen as unapproachable or intimidating, and the monthly events help to break down that stereotype.

"Art is sometimes seen as just something for rich people," Weinberger said. "But the great thing about Gallery Night is that's just not the case. You don't have to buy anything if you don't want to. You'll see a little bit of everything. Some galleries feature local students, some have pieces for sale and some are just for display. Those that are for sale run at a wide variety of prices. We at galleries want to be approachable. We'd love if you'd come talk to us to learn more!"

Tours meet at the Regency Plaza Apartment buildings and depart approximately every 20 minutes. 16 galleries are featured in the 2018 season and are located throughout the city of Providence. More information on the monthly events can be found at Gallery Night Providence's website.



