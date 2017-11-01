LIVE: Fusionworks Dance Company Celebrates 30th Anniversary Season

Fusionworks’ Assistant Artistic Director, Melody Gamba, appeared on LIVE to talk about the exciting 30th Anniversary Season kicking off this weekend with a concert at the Festival Ballet Providence Blackbox Theater.

Fusionworks, RI’s only modern dance repertory company, believes in the motto “Different is Good”, and is known for performing both new and classic work, offering an array of dance experiences in what they call “tapas menu” style performances.

A focus on education and community outreach is important to both Fusionworks as an organization, and Gamba herself as an advocate for “the utilization of the arts for educational and therapeutic modalities”. In studying dance/movement therapy in the Master’s Program at Lesley University, Gamba hopes to “use dance to make a difference not only in a person’s life but in our community.”

For more info on Fusionworks’ upcoming season go here.



