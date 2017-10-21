LIVE: Fundraising is Critical for Adams Library in Central Falls

Janice Argentieri who volunteers at and serves on the board of The Adams Public Library says the library serves Central Falls residents of all ages, from young children to seniors.

In 2011, a city financial crisis forced the library to close, but only for a month, after volunteers like Argentieri stepped in to provide public services to the community.

She says over the years they have provided access to reading materials, computers, wifi, and they put on community programming to support informational, educational and recreational needs.

The city provides less than half of the library’s budget, Argentieri says, so they have to fundraise in order to maintain the services for the community.

Saturday, October 21 the library hosts Brews for Books sponsored by Navigant Credit Union. Tickets are $25.



Related Slideshow: 25 Things You Must do This Fall in New England - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.