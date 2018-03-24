LIVE: From Being Saved To Saving Lives, RISP K9 Ruby Up For Hero Dog Award

Ruby has six years with the RISP, but during the first eight months of her life, RISP Senior Trooper Dan O’Neil says Ruby was deemed “unadoptable” after she was returned by five separate families who found she was too high energy and aggressive.

A team effort by RISPCA officer Joe Warzycha and now retired Sgt. Matthew Zarrella of the RISP saved Ruby from euthanasia.

O’Neil, Ruby’s owner, partner, and handler says so far the two have been on countless search missions, including 12 fire scenes and 20 wilderness searches. They’ve also trained with the FBI Evidence Response Team in Virginia.

You can vote for Ruby for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards once per day here.

Trooper O’Neil and Ruby were also featured in Rhode Island filmmaker Mary Healey Jamiel’s documentary Searchdog. The film shows Zarrella over the course of four years rehabilitating “unadoptable" shelter dogs and transforming them into search and rescue/recovery dogs.

See GoLocal LIVE’s interview with Zarrella here.



