LIVE: Free Outdoor Movie Nights Highlight Summer at Pawtucket’s Slater Mill

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Lori Urso

Slater Mill in Pawtucket is hosting outdoor movies this summer, which are screened on the side of the historic structure, Wednesdays at 8 p.m.  -- free and open to the public. 

Slater Mill's Lori Urso talked with GoLocal's Kate Nagle about the selection of movies, why they were chosen, and what to expect when going to the "Reel America" film series -- movies, dates, and more information can be found by clicking here.  

 

:!