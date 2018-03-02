LIVE: Filmmaker Fitch On The Social Change “Island Soldier” Documentary Made

Filmmaker and visual journalist Nathan Fitch says his first feature-length documentary “Island Soldier” s about the people from the island nation of Micronesia serving in the United States military.

There was a special screening of “Island Soldier” at the Department of the Interior and Fitch says it was amazing to learn shortly after screening, DOI Assistant Secretary assigned his staff to look into Micronesian veteran benefits.

“In a way, the film could actually change policy, which is kind of an amazing thing that you create a documentary and it could change the world,” Fitch says.

As the director of “Island Soldier,” he says pre-production began while living in Providence. Another Rhode Island connection, the film’s producer, and editor Bryan Chang is a graduate of Brown University.

Fitch’s award-winning work has been published by The New Yorker, The New York Times, TIME magazine, and NPR.



