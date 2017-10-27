LIVE: Festival Ballet Providence’s Ricci on “The Widow’s Broom”

Jennifer Ricci has been a company dancer with Festival Ballet Providence (FBP) for 27 seasons. As one of the most tenured dancers in the company, she has the role of the widow in “The Widow’s Broom” which is the first main stage performance of the FBP’s 40th Anniversary Season.

Ricci says she’s looking forward to telling the story based on the children’s book by award-winning author and illustrator Chris Van Allsburg, who also wrote Polar Express and Jumanji.

“The Widow’s Broom” is a story that features imagination, adventure, tolerance, and kindness. It showcases a collaboration of artists including a set designed by multi-award winning designer Eugene Lee along with a score by Serbian composer, Aleksandra Vrebalov.

The Widow’s Broom runs Friday, October 27 through Sunday, October 29 at The Vets in Providence.



