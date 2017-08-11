LIVE: Elephant Sanctuary’s Montgomery Talks Protecting & Preserving Elephants

For more than 20 years, The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee has provided elephants retired from entertainment and exhibition with a safe home, a herd, and veterinary care.

The sanctuary has over 2,700 acres of protected natural habitat for Asian and African elephants.

Education Manager, Todd Montgomery, says elephants that have lived in captivity have an opportunity at The Sanctuary to live in an expansive habitat that allows for natural behaviors.

“Elephants are very special animals,” Montgomery says, “we’re learning and growing and we’re learning so much more about what these elephants demand and what these elephants need and how incredibly intelligent they are and their amazing range of emotions and behaviors that they have.”

“I don’t see any reason that as we grow and as we learn that we don’t evolve our care standards to go along with our knowledge,” Montgomery says.

He says if you are interested in learning about elephants, doing some type of tourism involving elephants, the best thing to do is ask a lot of questions, to see if the organization or company takes care of the animal.

When it comes to dangers, Montgomery says elephants face threats from a loss of habitat and poaching. He says it’s a very real possibility the animals go extinct in the wild within his life time.

“The biggest threat to elephants,” Montgomery says, “it is humans. We’ve caused the elephants more problems than anything else has, so now the challenge for us, is to figure out a way to, if not undo all of that, to find a way to live in a sustainable manner with these animals in the wild and in captivity in the foreseeable future.”

To help preserve and protect elephants, Montgomery says a very simple step is to change your buying habits. He suggests people should support organizations with ecologically friendly principals and to buy coffee that is shade grown.

World Elephant Day is August 12. It’s an international event dedicated to the preservation and protection of the world's elephants. To celebrate, The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee will be streaming live video on their Instagram page.

