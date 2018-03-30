LIVE: Economic Progress Institute’s Espinoza on Proposal to Expand Paid Family Leave
Friday, March 30, 2018
Under the proposal, the allowed leave time for those taking it under Temporary Caregiver Insurance (TIC) would be expanded from four to six weeks; it would also expand eligible caregivers to include siblings and grandparents.
TCI is an expansion of the Temporary Disability Insurance (TDI) fund, created in 1942 to provide wage replacement benefits to workers injured outside the workplace. To be eligible for TCI, claimants must have worked in RI and paid into TDI. TCI is funded through employee contributions to the fund.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, in the calendar year 2016, more than 5,800 workers used TCI to take time from work to bond with a new child (80% of claimants) or provide care for a seriously ill family member (20% of claimants).
Espinoza spoke to the supporters of the new legislation, including those elected officials and community organizations on hand at the State House on Tuesday.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- LIVE: Local, National Advocates Push for “Hair Braider Freedom” at RI Senate
- LIVE: Julie Christina Says Blithewold’s Gardens Offer A Gateway To Spring
- LIVE: Wage Equality, Minimum Wage Increase Top Agenda for RI Jobs with Justice’s Araujo
- Friday on LIVE: Banjo Play Mick Performs, Dermatologist Dr. Weinstock & RISP Trooper O’Neil
- LIVE: Hope High School Alums Looking to Raise $5 Million to Restore Auditorium
- LIVE: RI NOW President Friedman On Affordable Childcare & Reproductive Freedom
- LIVE: Community Activist Stensrud on Anti-Bullying “Health Workplace” Bill
- Wednesday on LIVE: Singer/Songwriter Volkmann Performs, & Top Technology Attorney Harris
- RIEMA Director Gaynor on LIVE: Wet, Heavy Snow & Power Outages Expected Tonight
- Thursday on LIVE: Dr. Hack on The Ripple Effect, RI NOW’s Friedman + LIVE at State House
- LIVE: Singer/Songwriter Volkmann Performs In The Alex and Ani Lounge
- LIVE: From Being Saved To Saving Lives, RISP K9 Ruby Up For Hero Dog Award
- LIVE: Research Shows Medication Reduces Certain Types Of Skin Cancer Risk
- LIVE: Jesus Christ Superstar In Concert Features Local “All Stars”
- LIVE: RI Cryptocurrency & Blockchain Association’s Aiello on Upcoming April Event
- Wednesday on LIVE: Mike Laureanno Performs, The Taste & Latino Public Radio’s Almonte
- LIVE: Providence Community Leader Schimberg “Disappointed” in Elorza Plastic Bag Ban Veto
- LIVE: Davia Discusses Multi-Media Fundraising Event, REVELFEST 18
- Tuesday on LIVE: Plastic Bag Ban Advocate Schimberg on Elorza’s Veto & REVELFEST’s Davia
- LIVE: Rhode Island’s Emerging Leaders Kyle Bennett
- Monday LIVE: Allysen Callery Performs, Journalist Crouse, Nutritionist Hirshberg & Business Monday
- LIVE: NYT Sportswriter Crouse On New Book “Norwich” and Youth Sports Culture
- LIVE: Josiah-Faeduwor Says Engaging Millennials Is Crucial For Rhode Island
- LIVE: The Horse Eyed Men to Host Concert Event to Benefit Habitat for Humanity
- Thursday on LIVE: Tassoni & Marino LIVE at State House, RIDOH’s Alexander-Scott & DEM’s Coit