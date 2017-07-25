LIVE: Downtown Neighborhood Association Restoring Providence Riverwalk

Michael DeGrandpre with the Providence Downtown Neighborhood Association (DNA) says it’s critical for people to take part and give back to the community they live, work and play in.

“There’s so much in this beautiful city that needs love,” DeGrandpre says, “it’s tough to take care of everything.”

Over the course of a year, the DNA has been working with the Providence Parks Department, and the City of Providence to transform half a mile stretch of the of the Providence riverwalk.

DeGrandpre says about 160 volunteers replaced broken and missing cables, sanded and repainting railing pillars along the riverwalk from the Hurricane Barrier to Hemenway's restaurant.

“It gives people a sense of ownership and a sense of pride,” DeGrandpre says.

The next phase in restoration will include sanding and repainting railings in Memorial Park along the Providence riverwalk. The group is looking for volunteers on August 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to sign up through Eventbrite and meet in Memorial Park.



