Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

LIVE: Downtown Developer & Former Providence Mayor Paolino Talks Panhandling with Nagle

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

GoLocal LIVE

 

Joe Paolino talks about the City of Providence's panhandling problem and the dire situation for Providence's finances. He appeared live with GoLocal's News Editor Kate Nagle on Wednesday at GoLocal's new Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center.

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!