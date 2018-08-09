LIVE: Don’t Punish Pain RI to Hold National Rally in September

Claudia Merandi of Don’t Punish Pain RI returned to GoLocal LIVE Wednesday ahead of the organization’s planned rally in September.

The main goal of the organization is to change legislation surrounding opioids prescriptions to allow those with chronic pain access to opiate painkillers for pain management.

“The pendulum has swung too far,” Merandi said. “Doctors are afraid that they will face consequences if they prescribe opioids at all.”

For some people, Merandi said, these medications are the only hope for a “normal,” pain-free life. Unlike patients who are prescribed opioid painkillers following an incident such as surgery which leads to addiction, she said most of the patients her organization represents have taken these medications for years, often in low doses.

“It’s unfair to force someone to stop taking their medication,” Merandi added. “People with addictions have access to all sorts of facilities and treatments to get the help they need, while chronic pain patients are often ignored.”

A common saying on signs at Don’t Punish Pain rallies is “keep the government out of our medicine cabinets,” Merandi said the organization hopes to allow doctors the freedom to practice and prescribe as they see fit to provide the best care for each patient. Currently, she says, laws cracking down on opioid prescription aimed at preventing overdoses do not allow them to do so, and unfairly punish those who need the pain killers the most.

Rallies, scheduled for September 18, will take place in all 50 states, as well as Canada. Protestors will assemble at state capitals as well as hospitals, pharmacies, and other healthcare facilities where patients have been denied access to opioids. Anyone who wishes to become involved can learn more at the organization’s website, dontpunishpainrally.com.

