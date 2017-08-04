LIVE: DJ Logic Brings Project Logic to Newport Jazz Festival

DJ Logic, a DJ with both jazz and hip-hop roots, will play with a group of musicians in a collaborative performance called Project Logic this weekend at the Newport Jazz Festival.

“I’m hoping to blow people’s minds. I’m hoping to have a good show and bring something special to Newport Jazz” Logic says.

Project Logic will feature Vernon Reid who played with the rock band Living Colour, Mono Neon who worked with Prince, Marcus Gilmore, Jaleel Shaw, Keyon Harrold and James Hurt.



Since coming onto the music scene in the early nineties, DJ Logic has fused jazz and hip-hop. He’s collaborated with a wide variety of musicians including Grammy Award winner Christian McBride, John Mayer, Mos Def, Ben Harper and The Roots.



