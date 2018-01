LIVE: Director of John Carter Brown Library Safier on the Digital Future

Neil Safier, Director and Librarian of the John Carter Brown Library , says in recent years the library shifted focus from traditional material-based research to a focus on “explicitly data-centric digital projects.”

Through a digital engagement grant, a digital fellowship, and an efforts to digitize the library’s entire collection, Safier says their digital focus allows them to produce a platform and push out materials so people can partake in and engage in some of the library’s remarkable collection.

“Everybody in the world will be able to have that experience and to learn about history through the primary source documents,” Safier says, “that is an inalienable right that we have not only as U.S. citizens, but as citizens of the world, and especially in an age where communication about historical realities is so ‘loosey-goosey’ we can actually turn to the documents.”



