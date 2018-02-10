LIVE: DiBiase To Open Beer On Earth Brewery/Taproom In North Kingstown

Longtime homebrewers and craft beer enthusiasts Paul DiBiase and Adam Henderson plan to open Beer on Earth , a new brewery and taproom in North Kingstown this summer.

DiBiase says if all goes as planned, they hope to have the doors open by Memorial Day weekend.

DiBiase says their journey started when they purchased a 30-quart stockpot from Ocean State Job Lot, but the business plan became more serious after they won gold and bronze medals at the 2017 New England Regional Homebrew Competition in Manchester, NH.

Beer On Earth will have up to eight beers on tap and provide customers with transparency when it comes to ingredients. DiBiase says their goal is to have a minimal impact on the environment.

DiBiase says the brewery will be located at 6670 Post Road and will cohabitate with Great Harvest Bread Company, which he also owns.



