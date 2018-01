LIVE: DESIGNxRI’s Carnevale on 2018 Providence Design Catalyst Program Awards

Lisa Carnevale, the founder of DESIGNxRI , spoke to the recipients of the 2018 Providence Design Catalyst award. The Providence Design Catalyst program is designed to "boost small design business growth by providing grant capital, mentorship and business training, during a five-month milestone-based cohort experience."

According to Carnevale, awardees range in types of design businesses and include ventures in video game design, AR/VR product design, bilingual educational design, apparel, jewelry and homestyle product design, sign and graphic design, interior design and design/build. They are:

Ambo Studios

Functional Aesthetic Design-Build

J Schatz

LUMUKU

Providence Painted Signs

RA HA Jewelry

Reconstructure

Sawtooth Editions

Sealand Design

Tzu-Ju Chen Jewelry

Upriver Downriver

Wild Power Games

Work-Shop Design Studios



“We were impressed once again with the quality and quantity of applications for this design grant program,” said Carnevale, who serves as the Executive Director of DESIGNxRI. “The final awardees represent an exciting group of design businesses in our city and we look forward to working with them.”

Grant awards to these businesses range between $5,000 - $8,500. In addition, awardees engage with a mentor who works with them during the program period to meet milestones and goals and take part in business training workshops and clinics bi-monthly. The program runs from January to May 2018



