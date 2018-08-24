LIVE: DeRobbio Decries “Failed” ESL Program in Providence Schools
Friday, August 24, 2018
DeRobbio joined GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center Thursday following a press conference blasting Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza's education policies.
"I think the blame falls squarely at the top. Throughout the system, there are constant lies of omission, and that all goes back to the mayor," DeRobbio said.
A federal investigation was conducted by the Department of Justice into the Providence School District regarding ELL programs in response to a complaint filed by parents. The complaint alleged that children whose first language is not English are not receiving adequate services, in violation of the Equal Educational Opportunities Act.
The investigation found several deficiencies in the district's program, including placing ELL students in schools that lacked services, understaffed ELL programs, not effectively monitoring programs, and failing to communicate with parents in their native language.
DeRobbio's steps for a solution include a full audit and evaluation of ELL programs in all Providence schools, as well as at the district level. He also recommends an increase in active communication between teachers and parents.
"We need to take steps to fix this," DeRobbio said. "Our children are suffering. These kids are graduating without the skills they need, then going out into the community and are unable to find a job. The governor is bringing new jobs to the state, and our schools aren't properly preparing our students to fill them."
Besides fixing education, DeRobbio referenced a "laundry list" of issues that need to be addressed in Providence, including getting rid of speed cameras.
"A lot of people are having to choose between putting food on the table and paying their speeding ticket," DeRobbio said. "I don't see a benefit to them. People are still speeding by taking cut-throughs down neighborhood streets. I plan to remove all cameras and refund anyone who has been forced to pay a fine."
DeRobbio also stressed the need for finding a new tenant for the city's iconic Superman Building, despite issues that have kept others away.
"Yes, there are some problems that need to be fixed, but once someone goes in and sees the beautiful marble lobby, experiences the building for themselves, I believe we'll find the right person," DeRobbio said. "My campaign poster shows the building lit up, and I fully intend for that to be the reality before the end of the term."
