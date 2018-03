LIVE: DeFrancesco Explains Yearly Slater Mill History Tour; “Blow it Out”

Historian, activist, and musician, Joey DeFrancesco, (whose other “job” is a guitarist for the popular Providence-based punk band Downtown Boys felt it was important to highlight the complicated labor history at the birthplace of the industrial revolution so he developed Slater Mill’s labor history tour “Blow it Out."

The “Blow it Out” tradition refers back to the time each year when mill workers would blow out the artificial light used during the winter months to allow work to continue during the season’s darkness. The tradition is steeped as much in resistance and protest from laborers, as it is in innovation.

The event will include music, poetry and performance from some of RI’s most influential artists, Muggs Fogarty (Sweetpea Pumpkin) of Providence Poetry Slam, and AS220 Artistic Director and acclaimed multi-media artists, Shea Rivera.

Tickets for “Blow it Out” can be purchased HERE



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.