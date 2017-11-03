LIVE: Day One’s Waite Tells Sexual Abuse Survivors to Find Support
Friday, November 03, 2017
Waite says many people are opening up about their abuse for the first time on social media through the #MeToo campaign, and while talking about abuse is productive, she says talking to an expert is crucial for the next level of healing.
For the past 18 years, Waite has worked in the field of sexual violence with offenders and survivors.
The licensed marriage and family therapist says it’s important that sexual abuse survivors remember they are not alone, and it is not they’re fault.
Waite also says if you have been harassed or abused, keep telling someone and keep reporting it until someone believes you.
If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse or violence call Day One RI 24-hour support line 1.800.494.8100.
