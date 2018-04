LIVE: Curator Bevilicqua on “Hairbrained” Program at Providence Public Library

The Providence Public Library will present “Hairbrained” - an exhibition and program series that explores the role of hair in society, religion, and culture - and is offering a range of creative ways for people of all ages to learn about the topic.

Programs and Exhibitions Director Christina Bevilicqua, says the program is multi-faceted including an exhibit of items from PPL’s Special Collections that focus on hairstyles around the world and throughout history, and with weekly workshops and discussions that inspire creative writing, talk about hair’s historical role in art & theater, or hair’s influence in fashion.

On the creative nature of the programs, Bevilicqua says the program is a reflection of working closely with the arts community and representing the arts & culture in our city.

Hairbrained is open until June 30 - learn about upcoming events here.



