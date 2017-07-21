LIVE: Crowne Plaza’s Dallaire Says it Offers Largest Amount of Hotel Meeting Space in RI

Crowne Plaza Hotel ’s Michelle Dallaire joined Rick Simone to discuss the hotel business in Rhode Island.

Dallaire, who is the Director of Sales, says that the Crowne Plaza offer the largest amount of meeting space of any hotel in the state. The Hotel is a 9-time winner of the Intercontinental Hotel Group's Torchbearer Award, one of the most prestigious accolades in the hotel industry, the Crowne Plaza Hotel has 266 guestrooms and 45,000 square feet of meeting space.

The Warwick Hotel is just of Route I-95 in Warwick.

