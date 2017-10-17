LIVE: Creating Stylish Thanksgiving Decor

Michelle Lee , a commercial and residential interior designer says top trends for Thanksgiving decor include traditional and non-traditional themes.

Using colors like blue and white, incorporating sparkle, copper and rose gold are on trend this year. Lee suggests bringing the outdoors in, and incorporating chrysanthemums, pumpkins, pinecones and cinnamon sticks with your decor.

If you are hosting, she suggests transforming your hutch or buffet into a dessert station or a bar cart and if you have children, involving them in the decorating process.

Lee owns her own company, Michelle Lee Designs in Johnston.



