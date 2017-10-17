Welcome! Login | Register

LIVE: Creating Stylish Thanksgiving Decor

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Michelle Lee

Michelle Lee, a commercial and residential interior designer says top trends for Thanksgiving decor include traditional and non-traditional themes. 

Using colors like blue and white, incorporating sparkle, copper and rose gold are on trend this year. Lee suggests bringing the outdoors in, and incorporating chrysanthemums, pumpkins, pinecones and cinnamon sticks with your decor.

If you are hosting, she suggests transforming your hutch or buffet into a dessert station or a bar cart and if you have children, involving them in the decorating process. 

Lee owns her own company, Michelle Lee Designs in Johnston. 
 

 

Related Slideshow: 20 Things to Look Forward to This Fall in New England - 2017

The Changing of the Leaves

One of the cool things about the fall season is the leaves on the trees and the colors that they change too.

According to smokeymountain.com, prime foliage season in New England is late September into early October.

Look forward to an enjoyable walk around the neighborhood and see how many different colors you can pick out, or just enjoy the beauty.

Pumpkin Picking

The fall season signifies the return of pumpkins. Pumpkin beer, pumpkin pie and most of all pumpkin picking.

Pumpkin picking is a timeless event for families, especially those with young kids who will love to just run around and grab whichever pumpkin looks good to them.

Jaswell's Farm or Barden Family Orchard are great places to get started.

The Big E 

The Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts features a circus spectacular, Mardi Gras parade, agricultural competitions, arts & crafts, food contests, live music, and midway. 

The Big runs from September 15 to October 1. 

Click here for more information

Great Pumpkin Festival 

The Great Pumpkin Festival at the EcoTarium in Worcester is a must attend this fall in New England. 

The event features more than 1000 carved pumpkins, live entertainment, family fun with trick-or-treating, displays and more.

Click here for more information

Sam Adams Octoberfest Beer

One of the fun things about the changing of seasons is the changing of beer flavors and with fall comes Sam Adams Octoberfest.

The Oktoberfest idea was born in 1810 when Munich celebrated the Crown Prince's wedding with a 16-day party with a special beer.

Sam Adams builds off of that idea with a beer that is perfect for the season.

Phantom Gourmet Food Festival

The Phantom Gourmet Food Festival is an event to look forward too and it will be held on September 12 from 12- 4 p.m. on two streets next to Fenway Park.

Tickets are $40 in advance and online and will go up to $50 at the event.

The ticket includes sampling 100 of Phantom's foods from hot dogs and pizza to pulled pork and more. Beer and wine will be served on the street.

Get more information here.

The New England Patriots Return

The NFL returns and that means the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots are back. 

The Patriots have won two of the last three Super Bowls and are heavily favored to win another this season. 

The Patriots kick off their season on Thursday, September 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Apple Picking

A great fall family event, especially those with young kids, is apple picking.

Nothing more fun than grabbing the nicest looking apple that you can find, giving it a quick wash off and then biting into it. Delicious.

Farm Fresh Rhode Island and Phantom Farm are two great places to go and pick yourself some apples in Rhode Island.

Columbus Day Festival on Federal Hill

Filled with great music and even better food, the Columbus Day Festival is a fall event to look forward to every season.

The feast will take place from October 7 through October 9. 

Click here for more information.

Fall Boat Ride to Block Island

Though the summer weather is winding down, there is still great weather coming and great opportunities to get on the ferry and head over to Block Island for the day, or maybe even multiple days.

Fall trips to Block Island are something to look forward too.

Click here for more information.

Wearing Fleece

For those nights, or days, where it's just a bit cooler out, there is nothing more comfortable than throwing on a fleece jacket and settling in for a fun day ahead.

The arrival of fall means it's time to start breaking those jackets out.

Drinking Apple Cider

Can't you already taste it? The sweet taste of apple cider returns with the fall season.

Head over to your local market and buy some, or maybe you know how to make your own or have your own recipe. Either way, drinking apple cider is something to look forward too.

Attend Waterfire in Providence

Summer may be nearing the end, but Waterfire 

Waterfire is the premiere event in Providence and if you haven't gotten to one yet during the summer or fall season, now is the time to plan.

Waterfire is a great night out with different vendors, music and other entertainment lining the city streets while the river is lit up by the fire. For a really romantic and fun night, hop on a gondola ride.

The Return of Your Favorite TV Shows

One of the down sides of summer is that there is very little to watch on TV as far as new shows go. Thank goodness for Netflix and or HBO on demand.

However, the return of the fall season means the return of all the popular TV shows like Gotham, Game of Thrones, Arrow and several others.

Look forward to having something to watch at night after a long day at work.

Halloween

Who's not looking forward to Halloween? Not looking forward to dressing up as your favorite character or as just a very spooky looking person and going out and collecting candy to last you days, months and longer.

Who isn't looking to forward to decorating their houses to make it the creepiest house on the block.

Halloween is great for kids and adults alike and is certainly something to look forward to.

Great Golf Weather Remaining

The end of Summer does not mean the end of golf season.

The fall is a great time of year for golfing at Harbor Lights or any of the courses across the state.  

The fall offers some of the best golfing weather of the year, not too hot and not too cold. 

Golf season has not left.

Harpoon Brewery Oktoberfest in Boston

Harpoon Brewery will hold their 27th annual Octoberfest from September 29 through September 30. 

The event will feature Harpoon brews, bratwursts, chicken dancing and German chocolate cake eating contests as well as Oompah music.

Harpoon Brewery is located at 306 Northern Ave in Boston.

Click here for more information or for tickets.

Roger Waters at TD Garden 

One of the musical highlights of the fall season is rock n' roll legend Roger Waters coming to Boston's TD Garden. 

The former Pink Floyd star will play two shows in Boston, the first on Wednesday, September 27 and the second on Thursday, September 28. 

Click here for more information 

King Richards Faire 

Dive into history at King Richard's Faire, New England's oldest and largest Renaissance Festival and most beloved annual fall event. Dress up, play games and learn a lot at a fair that is a great fall event for the entire family.

The Fair runs from September 2 through October 22. 

Click here for more information 

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

What better way to spend a fall evening than strolling through Roger Williams Park Zoo and viewing some cool Jack-O-Lanterns. 

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park is a Rhode Island and New England Fall staple featuring thousands of illuminated pumpkins from October 5 to November 5 with admission from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

