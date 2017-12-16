LIVE: Creating Pomander Centerpieces With Blithewold’s Julie Christina

and Education Program Manager at Blithewold Mansion, Gardens Arboretum Julie Christina showcased how to create pomander centerpieces on GoLocal LIVE.

For a modern, yet traditional centerpiece, she says an orange pomander looks beautiful. She says you can also use any natural garnishes like cinnamon sticks, cloves, berries, wood or pinecones.

With a degree in Horticulture from Ohio State University, Christina started her own boutique floral design company, CHRISTINA Flower Co., where she focuses on weddings, workshops and special events.



Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 15, 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.