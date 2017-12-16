Welcome! Login | Register

LIVE: Creating Pomander Centerpieces With Blithewold’s Julie Christina

Saturday, December 16, 2017

Julie Christina

Education Program Manager at Blithewold Mansion, Gardens and Arboretum Julie Christina showcased how to create pomander centerpieces on GoLocal LIVE. 

For a modern, yet traditional centerpiece, she says an orange pomander looks beautiful. She says you can also use any natural garnishes like cinnamon sticks, cloves, berries, wood or pinecones.

With a degree in Horticulture from Ohio State University, Christina started her own boutique floral design company, CHRISTINA Flower Co., where she focuses on weddings, workshops and special events. 
 

 

