LIVE: Cranston’s Lamantia On Breakthrough Country Album “Every Bad Habit”

Cranston native Mickey Lamantia says he has a laid-back attitude when it comes to the recent attention and buzz surrounding “Every Bad Habit” his first full-length album.

“It feels good, things are happening,” Lamantia says.

The country singer and songwriter has received recognition and praise, recently Rolling Stone named Lamantia as one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know” for 2018.

At a time when popular country music can be dominated by “pop” music, Lamantia’s outlaw and traditional country album “Every Bad Habit” debuted at number 10 on the iTunes album chart.

“It’s more about the music and the songwriting and the craft of it,” Lamantia says, “I think the turn is coming where people want some more depth to the songs, and realness to it.”

Two of his songs, “Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms” and “How Do I Say Goodbye?” have over 2.5 million views and have been shared around 40 thousand times on Facebook.

Lamantia explains social media has been a major factor in building his musical brand.

“This allows me to get around the country, without having to go out every weekend and tour…which is the way I would love to do it, but with the two kids I won’t put them at risk by chasing my dream unless it’s kind of secure,” Lamantia says.

Lamantia says both feet are back in the race, chasing the music dream so to speak—and he does have a day job as a state correctional officer. With about 20 years on the job, he says he’s grateful for the people supporting him.

