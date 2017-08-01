LIVE: Composer, Pianist and Bandleader Burton Talks Newport Jazz Festival

When he was first invited to play at the Newport Jazz Festival, composer, pianist and band leader George Burton says it was “a little scary” because it’s the major music event in jazz.

“It’s as good as it gets,” Burton says.

Burton grew up in Philadelphia with wide range of musical influence, from alternative hip-hop, to R&B and jazz. He also has classical music training.

Along with some new music, Burton says at the festival he’ll be playing some music from his debut album “The Truth Of What I Am > The Narcissist” which features music produced by Grammy winning bassist Derrick Hodge.



