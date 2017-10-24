LIVE: Composer Eric Nathan on Inspiration and Communication Through Music

Composer Eric Nathan’s music has been performed around the world by some of the most well know orchestras including the National Symphony Orchestra, The Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic.

Nathan says he feels thankful to be a composer because of the shared communication through music.

“It’s a world focused on empathy and communication,” Nathan says “in our society, today it’s really special we have people listening to each other and sharing with each other and feeling sympathy for each other.”

The Brown University assistant professor of music says he draws inspiration from experiences that he has, emotions and sensations that he feels.

To hear more about how the Providence Athenaeum inspired some of Nathan’s original work, see his salon presentation Music & Muse on October 27 at the library.



