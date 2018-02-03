LIVE: Comic Cunningham On Creating Patriots Parody Video “Amen-Dola”

Standup comic Ian Cunningham could be the Patriots parody king, an honor he takes in stride since he’s a New York Jets fan.

Cunningham recently wrote the lyrics and produced the viral parody video “Amen-Dola” written to the tune of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah.”

The Connecticut comedian has been writing parody songs since 2010, and over the past few years he released videos including “Brady Pull Me Closer” to the tune of Chainsmokers “Closer” and “The Gronk Song” to Sisqo’s “Thong Song” with the help of musicians Ian Biggs, Sarah Gonzalez, Amy Vento, Gina Jeannette and Jemar Phoenix.

Cunningham says at last count the three parody songs have over three million views and downloads on social media, YouTube, and SoundCloud.

While he’s proud that Patriots.com picked up his most recent video, and his goal is to make it to Barstool Sports, Cunningham says he’s most grateful for the support of his family and friends.



