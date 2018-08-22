LIVE: Comedians in Exile to Perform at the Knickerbocker Cafe

New York-based comedy troupe Comedians in Exile will be coming to the Knickerbocker Cafe in Westerly on Saturday, August 25.

Tad Flynn, the event's organizer and one of the performers, says the event is a way to bring laughter to Rhode Island.

"In Westerly, you have to drive pretty far to find any live comedy," Flynn said. "So I decided to bring it to them."

Flynn owns a house in Westerly and said the show, known as the Life is a Beach Tour, allows his fellow comedians to experience the best parts of Rhode Island while giving locals a chance to see the best the New York Comedy has to offer: "at Rhode Island drink prices."

The show features five stand-up acts, including Flynn. The other performers include Eric Neumann, who contributed to the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe in 2016, Ron Nobles, who describes himself as " a clean-cut every man with a knack for storytelling," Marc Gerber, who has been featured on NBC, MTV, and more, and Kendra Cunnginham, named a comic to watch by Time Out New York. Each brings their own unique brand of comedy to the stage, coming together in a fun-filled night that is sure to leave the audience in stitches.



Flynn said he loves doing stand-up because, to him, there's no greater feeling than making someone laugh.

"If you think about it, laughter is the only thing that's non-caloric, non-habit-forming, and doesn't require treatment afterwards. There's no greater high than standing on stage and knowing you made someone laugh," he said.

The event is to benefit the United Theater in Westerly, which is currently under construction for a major overhaul.

Tickets to the event are $15 and Flynn encourages anyone interested to purchase them ahead of time on the Knickerbocker website, saying the event has had strong presales and is likely to sell out.

The show is open to all ages, but some content may not be suitable for younger audiences.

"For the most part, we stay PG-13, but we do cross over into R-rated occasionally," Flynn cautioned. "Anyone over 18 won't hear anything they haven't heard before."



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.