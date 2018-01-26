LIVE: Comedian Titus on Standup, Amerigeddon Tour and “Special Unit” Movie

Actor and comedian Christopher Titus joined LIVE talking about New England and his current live comedy tour "Amerigeddon" before performing a show at The Comedy Connection in East Providence.

Currently on tour with his eighth comedy special “Amerigeddon,” Titus says he didn’t want to write the political show, but he "had to” because he loves his country and wants to unite people “one drunk audience at a time.”

Titus also spoke about his first full-length film “Special Unit” produced by his production company Combustion Films.

Titus says it took him 10 years and with the goal of being “funny first” he first self-produced, directed and wrote the film starring actors and comedians with disabilities.

He also got a little help from Rhode Island film icon Peter Farrelly.



