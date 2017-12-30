LIVE: Comedian Mencia Talks Standup and Inspiration

Comedian Carlos Mencia , currently on tour, joined GoLocal LIVE before his New Year’s Eve Weekend Special at the Comedy Connection in East Providence.

Mencia, who is well-known for his Comedy Central show “Mind of Mencia” as well as his HBO and Comedy Central Specials, is holding six shows Friday through Sunday night at the comedy club.

“I want to talk about things that affect people, and I want to make them laugh,” Mencia says.

Mencia started his career in the 1990’s doing stand-up, and says he continues touring today because he’s inspired daily.

“You can’t turn that switch off as a comedian,” Mencia says, “there’s guys like me who love it. I could never stop doing it.”

