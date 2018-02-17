LIVE: CODAC’s CEO & President Hurley On Opioid Treatment & The Overdose Epidemic

In an extensive interview with GoLocal LIVE, Chief Executive Officer and President of CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, Linda Hurley spoke about her work with treatment services in Rhode Island pertaining to the opioid overdose epidemic and the changes she has seen in treatment over the course of her career.

Hurley says the overdose epidemic has impacted CODAC dramatically because of the increase in the need for services in several fields, including the field of opioid use disorder.

Hurley says that stigma and understanding stigma is the biggest hurdle Rhode Island needs to overcome in this epidemic. She says this is a disease that reaches everybody—and everybody needs to recognize the disease to understand there are many paths to healing.

One of the paths toward a successful recovery Hurley spoke about was medication assistance treatment.

“Medication assistance treatment is critical right now as we’re looking at this opioid overdose epidemic because it is the evidence-based treatment. It is the thing that is proven to be most successful for most people who are seeking to heal from this chronic relapsing disease of the brain,” Hurley says.

Founded in 1971, CODAC Behavioral Healthcare is Rhode Island’s oldest and largest provider of outpatient services for opioid use disorder, other substance use disorders, and concurrent behavioral health challenges.

Hurley has been working in substance abuse treatment and behavioral healthcare for more than 30 years and has been with CODAC since 1989.

As a member of the Governor’s Opioid Overdose Prevention Task Force, she has been part of state and local initiatives to address the opioid overdose epidemic.

Over the years, Hurley has brought numerous innovative programs to CODAC, including problem gambling services, tobacco treatment, trauma-informed care, wellness services and the development of a specialized treatment track for pregnant, postpartum, and parenting women.

