LIVE: Cocktails & Art Go Hand in Hand at Little Bitte’s New Store Front

Willa Van Nostrand has found a new home for Little Bitte Artisanal Cocktails in Providence that will serve two purposes for her creative lifestyle and business.

Along with the store front for Little Bitte, she’s also opened “World’s Fair Gallery” in the 268 Broadway location and will hosts exhibits and events.

“I feel peaceful,” Van Nostrand says, “it is a brilliant situation, because it’s a store front and it is a gallery.”

To celebrate summertime, Van Nostrand mixed up “The Bluet” on GoLocal LIVE.

See her recipe below.

“The Bluet”

2 oz Botanical gin

1 oz Cheongsam Jade oolong liqueur

1 wild blueberry syrup* (more if you want sweeter!)

3 dashes cocktail kingdom wormwood bitters

Wild blueberry syrup*

1 pint blueberries, 1 cup honey, 1 cup water and 1 teaspoon lemon zests simmered on low heat for 15 minutes. Mash blueberries, once cool fine strain the solution into a clean glass bottle or jar and discard the solids.

Preparation:

Combine liquid ingredients into a bar tin, add ice and shake vigorously for 10 minutes and strain into a cocktail coupe. Garnish with fresh edible herbs like fennel fronds and zinnia petals. Cheers!



