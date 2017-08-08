LIVE: Celebrating National Lighthouse Day in Rhode Island

David Kelleher with Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse says “you can find out a lot about the history of the country by going through the lighthouses.”

Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse is not only interested in preservation, but the history of the lighthouse as well, Kelleher says.

Celebrating the history of all 21 lighthouses in Rhode Island is a crucial aspect of what has become National Lighthouse Day on August 7.

Kelleher says the day was established in 1789, and in 1988 Senator John H. Chafee sponsored a joint resolution introducing National Lighthouse Day on August 7, 1989.



