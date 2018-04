LIVE: Carita’s Smile Gives Volunteers a Way to Take a trip, Change a Life

Non-profit organization Carita’s Smile may be based in RI, but it helps communities both locally and globally with it’s commitment to random acts of kindness.

CMO Ben Marcoux says his own life was changed by taking part in the last volunteer trip to the Dominican Republic with the organization’s Take a Trip, Change a Life http://www.caritasmile.org/aboutus/travel/ program, where he and other volunteers were able to help communities by giving toys, clothing, and supplies and providing other helpful services like English classes, and art workshops.

The organization is expanding this program with multiple trips planned over the summer and hope to soon have as many as two each month. To volunteer, donate, or get more information on the travel programs with Carita’s Smile, go HERE.



