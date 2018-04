LIVE: Brown Veterans Join RISD to Help RI Female Veterans in Need

Tristan Hood, a U.S. Armed Services veteran and Brown University student, joined GoLocalProv News Editor Kate Nagle to talk about the upcoming, first-ever veterans sponsored event at Brown University to help veterans in need -- and the Cpl. Holly Charette House, in Johnston, which is the state's only transitional house for homeless female veterans in Rhode Island.

The upcoming "Red, White, and Blue" bbq involving students from both schools, and raise money for the Holly House -- named for Charette, who was in the U.S. Marine Corp and the first female Rhode Islander killed in Iraq in 2005.

A GoFundMe page -- with a goal of raising $3000 -- can be found here:

Hood, who had appeared on GoLocalProv in 2016 following an incident in which a Brown student was taped destroying U.S. flags on campus ahead of a Veterans' Day ceremony, said he could "not have seen" Brown sponsoring the upcoming veterans event at that time -- and that he believes the campus has made great strides in welcoming and support U.S. veterans at the school.



