LIVE: Brown Students Set To Launch Nano Satellite With NASA

Brown University Computer Science Sophomore Jacob Leiken says it’s extremely satisfying to see the EQUiSat, a nanosatellite developed by undergraduate students in Brown Space Engineering finally ready to be launched with NASA.

Leiken says for the past seven years a rotating group of students in the BSE group has worked on the low cost, small design satellite with the mission of making space more accessible.

Now EQUiSat, a four-inch cube satellite, will be launched and deployed from NASA’s International Space Station (ISS) on May 9 ELaNa-23 mission.

Lieken says they have multiple goals for the mission, but they “hope that its visibility will have a big impact on the community. All of our designs are available for anyone to use, and the parts for the satellite only cost $3,760 in total.”

